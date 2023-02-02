Bobcoin Price Up 18.5% Over Last Week (BOBC)

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Bobcoin has a total market cap of $9.84 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bobcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00002537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bobcoin has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar.

About Bobcoin

Bobcoin was first traded on February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. Bobcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bobeco. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bobcoin’s official website is bob.eco.

Buying and Selling Bobcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.Embedding social impact into the heart of business.Employment creation is Bob's main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto:”

