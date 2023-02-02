Bondly 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $81,042.48 (BONDLY)

Bondly (BONDLY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Bondly has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Bondly has a total market cap of $6.69 million and $81,042.48 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bondly coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.41 or 0.00416037 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,978.05 or 0.29202746 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.90 or 0.00556179 BTC.

Bondly Profile

Bondly was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bondly

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

