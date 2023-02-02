Boston Family Office LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC owned about 0.08% of Primis Financial worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

FRST stock opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.79. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $15.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59.

Primis Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Primis Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

In other news, EVP Marie Taylor Leibson acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $36,560.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,604.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Primis Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

