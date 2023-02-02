Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.66-1.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.76. Boston Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.08-$7.18 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boston Properties to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Boston Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.82 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.79.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of BXP stock traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.13. 1,359,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,836. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.06. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $64.03 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 72.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Boston Properties by 1,272.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.