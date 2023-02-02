Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE BSX traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.10. The stock had a trading volume of 146,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,175,500. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $48.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.19, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average is $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $71,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,293.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $71,482.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,293.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 18,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $809,176.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,629.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,561,634. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 20.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 83.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $202,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.