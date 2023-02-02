Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) CTO Sells $19,570.08 in Stock

Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) CTO David Michael Miller sold 40,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total transaction of $19,570.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 52,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,429.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BOXD stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $44.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.48. Boxed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.65 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOXD. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Boxed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boxed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new position in Boxed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boxed by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Boxed by 3,629.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the period. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BOXD. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boxed from $2.00 to $0.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Boxed to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boxed from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

