Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.12-$1.20 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDN traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $7.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,464,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.73%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 447.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 438.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,992,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,023,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,086 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 195.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,235,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 817,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,066,000 after acquiring an additional 597,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 75.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 802,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after buying an additional 344,540 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town center and suburban office portfolio. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

