Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.12-$1.20 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BDN traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $7.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,464,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18.
Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.73%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 447.06%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 438.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,992,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,023,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,086 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 195.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,235,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 817,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,066,000 after acquiring an additional 597,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 75.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 802,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after buying an additional 344,540 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Brandywine Realty Trust
Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town center and suburban office portfolio. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.
