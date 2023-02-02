Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Trading 12.5% Higher

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.84 and last traded at $42.84. 649,951 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,205,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bread Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bread Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens raised Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bread Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Bread Financial Trading Up 13.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.67) by $0.99. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $701,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,391,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading

