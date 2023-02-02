Bridge City Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $86.00 in a report on Sunday, December 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. CL King raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.88.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $111.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.81. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $135.99.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $839.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.38%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

