Bridge City Capital LLC Grows Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 7.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in YETI by 67.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in YETI by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 71.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 4.0% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:YETI opened at $46.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.48. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $69.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. YETI had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 40.06%. The company had revenue of $433.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.76 million. Analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on YETI. Cowen cut YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on YETI in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen cut YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on YETI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

