Brokerages Set Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Target Price at $121.91

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.30.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHK stock opened at $83.78 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $64.51 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.58. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 16.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 112,360 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $569,000.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

