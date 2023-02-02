Brokerages Set Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Price Target at $92.53

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.53.

FND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FND stock opened at $95.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.90 and a 200-day moving average of $77.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.72. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $112.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 61.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 47.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

