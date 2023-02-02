Brokerages Set Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) PT at C$12.54

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$10.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.75. The stock has a market cap of C$7.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$6.24 and a twelve month high of C$14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

