Brokerages Set MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) PT at $270.75

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $267.62.

MDB has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company.

MongoDB Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of MDB opened at $228.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. MongoDB has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $471.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.14.

Insider Activity

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $333.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.39 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.50% and a negative net margin of 30.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 399 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $79,524.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,419.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 399 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $79,524.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,419.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $65,373.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 33,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,457.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,074 shares of company stock worth $11,604,647 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Stories

