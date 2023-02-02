Brokerages Set National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target at C$104.27

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$104.27.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on National Bank of Canada to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cormark reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Bank of Canada

In other news, Director Yvon Charest bought 348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$96.03 per share, with a total value of C$33,418.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,864 shares in the company, valued at C$1,523,419.92. In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Eric Bujold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.95, for a total value of C$949,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,088.90. Also, Director Yvon Charest acquired 348 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$96.03 per share, with a total value of C$33,418.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,864 shares in the company, valued at C$1,523,419.92. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,257.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$100.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$95.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$92.20. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$82.16 and a 1-year high of C$104.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.22 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.53 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 10.1000003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 26th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

