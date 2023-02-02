Brokerages Set O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Target Price at $18.00

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on OI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

O-I Glass Stock Up 12.4 %

OI stock opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average is $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 9.09%. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 6.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 4.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 28.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 52.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 413,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

