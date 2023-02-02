Brokers Issue Forecasts for American Lithium Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:LI)

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Lithium in a report issued on Sunday, January 29th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst M. Mueller expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for American Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.

Get American Lithium alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Lithium in a report on Monday, December 5th.

American Lithium Stock Performance

CVE:LI opened at C$4.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.60. American Lithium has a twelve month low of C$1.56 and a twelve month high of C$4.90. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03).

American Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.