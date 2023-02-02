Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,688,606 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 1,970,123 shares.The stock last traded at $37.77 and had previously closed at $37.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Brookfield Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

