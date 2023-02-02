Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,688,606 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 1,970,123 shares.The stock last traded at $37.77 and had previously closed at $37.05.
Several brokerages have recently commented on BN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The company has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.29.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.
Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.
