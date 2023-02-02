Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.50-11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.8-7.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.06 billion. Brunswick also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.50-$11.00 EPS.

Brunswick Stock Performance

NYSE:BC traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,514,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $98.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Brunswick from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

Brunswick Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 140.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 24,171 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Brunswick by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Brunswick by 9.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.