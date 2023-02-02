Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Brunswick also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.50-$11.00 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on BC shares. StockNews.com raised Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of Brunswick stock traded up $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $87.34. 104,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,167. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $98.49.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Brunswick by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,612,000 after buying an additional 53,083 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brunswick by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,432,000 after purchasing an additional 84,345 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,561,000 after acquiring an additional 21,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 0.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

