Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Brunswick also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.50-$11.00 EPS.
A number of analysts recently commented on BC shares. StockNews.com raised Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.00.
Shares of Brunswick stock traded up $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $87.34. 104,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,167. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $98.49.
Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.
