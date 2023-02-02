Bsr Reit Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Bsr Reit in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$52.91 million during the quarter.

