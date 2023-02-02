BTIG Research Raises Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target to $270.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PEN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $245.25.

Penumbra Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:PEN opened at $257.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.31. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $114.86 and a 12 month high of $257.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.78 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $213.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. Equities analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 445,662 shares in the company, valued at $111,526,915.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 445,662 shares in the company, valued at $111,526,915.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $168,773.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,817 shares of company stock worth $5,808,660 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 13.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,322,000 after buying an additional 453,057 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter worth approximately $35,076,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,206,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 14,529.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 143,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,355,000 after purchasing an additional 142,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

Further Reading

