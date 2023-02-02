BTS Asset Management Inc. Has $632,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

BTS Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 688.6% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30,562 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:FLOT traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $50.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,903,369 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.27.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.