Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $94.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.74. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $128.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3392 per share. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Cowen decreased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

