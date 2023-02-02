Business Platform Tomato Coin One Day Volume Hits $24.06 Million (BPTC)

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can now be bought for $0.0580 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a market capitalization of $120.67 million and approximately $24.06 million worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Business Platform Tomato Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.54 or 0.00408970 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,846.50 or 0.28706673 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.50 or 0.00555559 BTC.

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Profile

Business Platform Tomato Coin launched on November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. The official message board for Business Platform Tomato Coin is blog.naver.com/swmake2020. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato. The official website for Business Platform Tomato Coin is bptckr.com.

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Platform Tomato Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Business Platform Tomato Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Business Platform Tomato Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Business Platform Tomato Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Business Platform Tomato Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.