Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Major Shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg Buys 7,586 Shares

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg acquired 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $188,284.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,577,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,360,425.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.61. The stock had a trading volume of 90,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,196. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average is $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.19. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $28.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.13%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Byline Bancorp to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Byline Bancorp to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

