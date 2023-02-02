C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) PT Lowered to $92.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $110.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHRW. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.08.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW stock opened at $102.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. Research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.