Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $19.90

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.90, but opened at $18.73. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $18.73, with a volume of 1,744 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.81. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 168.20% and a negative return on equity of 76.33%. The company had revenue of $24.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
