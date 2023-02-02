Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.63-$1.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.74. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.70-$7.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.69.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

CPT traded up $2.56 on Thursday, hitting $126.31. 1,292,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,086. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $107.90 and a twelve month high of $175.69. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.09.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 49.54%.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,375.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,817,000 after purchasing an additional 540,683 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 384.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,692,000 after acquiring an additional 466,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,069,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,011,000 after acquiring an additional 459,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,485,575,000 after acquiring an additional 412,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,338,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Further Reading

