Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target to $40.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.22.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $22.09 on Monday. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.02.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $44,333.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,376 shares in the company, valued at $911,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $33,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,796.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $44,333.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,487 shares of company stock worth $414,536. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,321,000 after purchasing an additional 40,555 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 43.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

