Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target to C$10.00

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$20.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$24.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of VerticalScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

VerticalScope Stock Performance

FORA traded up C$0.33 on Thursday, reaching C$8.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,295. VerticalScope has a fifty-two week low of C$4.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.00. The stock has a market cap of C$187.54 million and a P/E ratio of -6.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

About VerticalScope

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform in Canada. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, custom content solutions, and programmatic advertising; and e-commerce solutions. The company also focus on hyper-specific subjects that engender strong affinity from online communities of enthusiasts, super fans, experts, pros, hobbyists, and armchair analysts.

