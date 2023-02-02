Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.75

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and traded as high as $8.61. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 1,663 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23.

Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc operates as a financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual, investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries.

