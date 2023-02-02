Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.69-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $874.80 million-$889.69 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $919.32 million. Canada Goose also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.92-1.03 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOS. OTR Global raised shares of Canada Goose from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.70.

Canada Goose Stock Down 23.7 %

Shares of NYSE GOOS traded down $5.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.81. 15,683,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,041,895. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average is $18.66. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Canada Goose had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $212.51 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,452 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,930,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,105 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,779,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,112,000 after acquiring an additional 125,265 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,797,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Canada Goose by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 505,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after buying an additional 80,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

Featured Stories

