Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a report released on Wednesday, February 1st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $77.95 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.94 and a 200 day moving average of $76.05. The firm has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 69.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after buying an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 116.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

