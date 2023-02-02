CannabisCoin (CANN) Trading 61% Higher Over Last Week

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 61% higher against the US dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $458,592.87 and approximately $2.38 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CannabisCoin Profile

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware. CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

