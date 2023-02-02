Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target Raised to GBX 275 at Barclays

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 238 ($2.94) to GBX 275 ($3.40) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s previous close.
Capricorn Energy Price Performance
Shares of LON CNE traded up GBX 0.45 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 241.25 ($2.98). 785,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.45, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.29. Capricorn Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 185.78 ($2.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 263.20 ($3.25). The company has a market cap of £760.12 million and a PE ratio of 173.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 248.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 241.11.
About Capricorn Energy
