Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target Raised to GBX 275 at Barclays

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 238 ($2.94) to GBX 275 ($3.40) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON CNE traded up GBX 0.45 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 241.25 ($2.98). 785,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.45, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.29. Capricorn Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 185.78 ($2.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 263.20 ($3.25). The company has a market cap of £760.12 million and a PE ratio of 173.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 248.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 241.11.

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

