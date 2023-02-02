CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Trading Up 8.6%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.28 and last traded at $17.00. Approximately 67,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 839,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDNA shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CareDx from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CareDx from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

CareDx Trading Up 10.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $928.38 million, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. CareDx had a negative net margin of 23.36% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $79.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.66 million. On average, analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $32,942.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 268,906 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,511.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,188,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,607,000 after buying an additional 401,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,065,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,214,000 after buying an additional 80,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CareDx by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,246,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,267,000 after buying an additional 31,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CareDx by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,277,000 after purchasing an additional 69,679 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in CareDx by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,601,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,277,000 after purchasing an additional 63,922 shares during the period.

About CareDx

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Featured Stories

