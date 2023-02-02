Casper Reaches Market Cap of $386.61 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Casper coin can now be bought for $0.0361 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Casper has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. Casper has a market cap of $386.61 million and $8.47 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Casper

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,472,885,831 coins and its circulating supply is 10,722,108,777 coins. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,471,344,894 with 10,720,668,677 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03719394 USD and is up 4.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $10,857,560.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

