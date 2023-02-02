Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) (CVE:MRL) Shares Up 3.4%

Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) (CVE:MRL – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 587,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 187% from the average session volume of 204,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.02 million and a PE ratio of -2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) Company Profile

Margaux Resources Ltd., a polymetallic exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Kootenay Arc in Southeastern British Columbia in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, and tungsten deposits. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Jackpot/Oxide, Ore Hill, Aspenex, Bayonne, Sheep Creek, Canex, and Old Timer properties located in Salmo, British Columbia.

