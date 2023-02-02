Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09), RTT News reports. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $249.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.53. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.76.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.