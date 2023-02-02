Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen upped their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen upped their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.76.
Caterpillar Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $4.64 on Thursday, hitting $244.90. 6,121,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,772,700. The stock has a market cap of $127.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.87 and its 200 day moving average is $210.53. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04.
Insider Activity
In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caterpillar (CAT)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.