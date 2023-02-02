Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen upped their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen upped their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.76.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $4.64 on Thursday, hitting $244.90. 6,121,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,772,700. The stock has a market cap of $127.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.87 and its 200 day moving average is $210.53. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 15.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

