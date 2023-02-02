Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q1 2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.76.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT opened at $249.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.87 and its 200-day moving average is $210.53. The stock has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 15.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,915 shares of company stock worth $13,452,445. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.