cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Trading 4.5% Higher

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 142,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 230,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.
The firm has a market cap of $20.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.12.
cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative net margin of 197.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.86%.
cbdMD, Inc engages in the business of operating cannabidiol brands such as Paw cannabidiol and cbdMD botanicals. Its product categories include CBD tinctures, gummies, topical, and bath bombs. The company was founded by Caryn Dunayer on March 17, 2015 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.
