cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Trading 4.5% Higher

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 142,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 230,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The firm has a market cap of $20.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.12.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative net margin of 197.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in cbdMD during the second quarter worth $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in cbdMD during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in cbdMD by 23.4% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 286,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 54,214 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in cbdMD by 82.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 77,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in cbdMD by 68.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 119,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 48,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

cbdMD, Inc engages in the business of operating cannabidiol brands such as Paw cannabidiol and cbdMD botanicals. Its product categories include CBD tinctures, gummies, topical, and bath bombs. The company was founded by Caryn Dunayer on March 17, 2015 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

