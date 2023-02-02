CD Private Equity Fund III (ASX:CD3) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.11

CD Private Equity Fund III (ASX:CD3 – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th.
CD Private Equity Fund III Stock Performance
CD Private Equity Fund III Company Profile
CD Private Equity Fund III specializes in investments in small and specialised private equity funds targeting lower middle-market operating businesses in the United States.
