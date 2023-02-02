CD Private Equity Fund III (ASX:CD3) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.11

CD Private Equity Fund III (ASX:CD3 – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th.

CD Private Equity Fund III specializes in investments in small and specialised private equity funds targeting lower middle-market operating businesses in the United States.

