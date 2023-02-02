CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

CDW has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CDW from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $213.14.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $199.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. CDW has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $201.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 121.34%. On average, analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDW. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 89.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,669 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CDW by 109.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 551,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,034,000 after acquiring an additional 287,957 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 845.4% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,828,000 after acquiring an additional 271,447 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 109.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,843,000 after acquiring an additional 261,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of CDW by 186.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 338,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,967,000 after acquiring an additional 219,946 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.