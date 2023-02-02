Celo Dollar (CUSD) Hits Market Cap of $43.47 Million

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $43.47 million and $585,725.09 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celo Dollar’s genesis date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,479,226 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

