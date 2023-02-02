Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Down 5.7%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $94.12 and last traded at $94.72. 885,844 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 862,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.45.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CELH. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.53.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.85). Celsius had a negative net margin of 26.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $188.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,911,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,911,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total transaction of $1,111,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,246,674.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Celsius by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 437.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

