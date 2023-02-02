Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Position Trimmed by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Centene by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Centene by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 43,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Centene by 815.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 27,315 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Centene by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 79.4% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $75.14 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Centene from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Argus raised their target price on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.35.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

