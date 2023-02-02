CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Raised to C$140.00 at Scotiabank

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.14% from the company’s current price.

GIB.A has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$138.44.

GIB.A stock traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$118.50. 192,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.70. CGI has a 52-week low of C$95.45 and a 52-week high of C$121.89. The company has a market cap of C$28.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$116.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$110.48.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

