ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $985.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. ChampionX updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of CHX stock traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.25. The company had a trading volume of 536,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,240. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.68. ChampionX has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $33.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.85.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at ChampionX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChampionX

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,408,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,408,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $94,768.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 154,924 shares of company stock worth $4,661,661 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,694,000 after purchasing an additional 606,335 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at $14,400,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter worth $11,045,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 11.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,274,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,642,000 after purchasing an additional 433,739 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter worth about $5,717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Stories

